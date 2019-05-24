Beaufort Co. School District hires new superintendent

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Board of Education has approved a four-year, $210,000 contract for the district’s new superintendent.
Dr. Frank Rodriguez, currently the regional superintendent for the School District of Palm Beach in Florida, is scheduled to start in Beaufort July 1.
“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to collaborate with our Board members, teachers, staff and administrators,” Rodriguez said. “In everything we do, we’re going to put students first and dedicate ourselves to making each one of them successful.”
The school board selected Rodriguez in a 6-5 vote over finalist Terry Dade on April 16.
Rodriguez has spent the past three years supervising 54 schools and 58,000 students in Palm Beach County where he says student achievement improved and high school graduation increased to 91 percent.
Rodriguez will replace interim Superintendent Herb Berg who has served in the position since June of last year.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.