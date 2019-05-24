Berkeley County officials say dog was shot and found in ditch, connected to heavy chain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities in Berkeley County are looking for who shot a dog. It was found in a ditch with a heavy, loose chain connected to it.
A facebook post from the Berkeley Animal Center said “Buster” was found along Cooper Store Road with bullet wounds in his hind legs.
The dog is expected to recover, but one of its legs had to be amputated, according to Berkeley County spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer.
It’s believed Buster is a two-year old rottweiler.
If you know anything that could help Berkeley County Animal Control find who is responsible, you’re asked to call 843-719-4210.
