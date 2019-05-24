Charleston Ends Season in Back-And-Forth Battle With Huskies

HARRISONBURG, Va. --- College of Charleston came within inches of completing yet another comeback win – this time against Northeastern – but the tying run was tagged out at home for the final out in an 8-7 setback to the Huskies denying the Cougars a 21st come-from-behind win and forcing Charleston out of the Colonial Athletic Association Championship on Friday afternoon.
The loss marks the second consecutive one-run setback for College of Charleston to end the Cougars’ season at 36-21. Northeastern advances in the loser’s bracket to take on top-seeded Elon in an elimination game later Friday afternoon.
Charleston would erase an early 4-1 deficit to take a pair of one-run leads in what has been an oft-repeated script for the Cougars this season. A Joey Mundy (Huntington, W.Va.) home run in the fourth cut the margin to 4-2 before a two-run single by Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) and a sac fly from Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) gave the Cougars a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) launched his 35th career homer – a solo shot – to lead off the seventh and put Charleston ahead, 6-5, after Northeastern answered in the home half of the fifth.
Three runs for the Huskies in the bottom of the seventh would prove too much for the Cougars despite a furious rally in the top of the ninth. Charleston would score once in the final frame to cut the deficit to 8-7 and were threatening for more after a Harrison Hawkins(Bishopville, S.C.) single put runners on the Cougars with two down. The Cougars’ season was cut short on the very next play as the runner from third was called out at home trying to score on a passed ball.
Charleston pounded out seven runs on 14 hits in the effort, led by a 3-for-4 effort from Mundy that included a solo home run and three runs scored. Wondrack went 2-for-5 with a solo shot, as Dixon collected two hits and drove in two. Chaz Davey (North Augusta, S.C.) accounted for two hits including an RBI double in the second. Clay Hunt (Fort Mill, S.C.) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a sac fly.
Tradd James (Sumter, S.C.) fanned three and allowed one unearned run on three hits over four and one-third innings of relief. Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) surrendered three runs on four hits in two frames to take the loss.
Ian Fair went 3-for-4 and drove in a run to lead the way for Northeastern as Jeff Costello plated two. Jake Farrell and Scott Holzwasser each collected two hits and pushed across one run. Kyle Murphy surrendered five runs on seven hits and struck out five over six innings for the Huskies. Josh Winkler pitched one and one-third scoreless frames to earn the win as Andrew Misiaszek picked up the save.
The Cougars bid farewell to an outstanding senior class that includes many of the best to ever don the Maroon and White. Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.), Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.), Luke Manzo (Marietta, Ga.) McRae, Wondrack and Dixon will all see their names strewn throughout the program record book for years to come while Hunt, Mundy, Davey, Seth Wall (Georgetown, S.C.) and Noah Hinzman (Greenwood, S.C.) each made a tremendous mark on the program during their tenures at The College as well.