Charleston Ends Season in Back-And-Forth Battle With Huskies

Three runs for the Huskies in the bottom of the seventh would prove too much for the Cougars despite a furious rally in the top of the ninth. Charleston would score once in the final frame to cut the deficit to 8-7 and were threatening for more after a Harrison Hawkins(Bishopville, S.C.) single put runners on the Cougars with two down. The Cougars’ season was cut short on the very next play as the runner from third was called out at home trying to score on a passed ball.