CofC falls in 14 innings to William & Mary in CAA Tournament

The Cougars nearly broke the deadlock on a wild sequence in the 12th. Dupree Hart opened the frame by reaching on an infield single. Tribe catcher Hunter Smith attempted to pick Hart off first base, but his throw sailed down the right-field line. Hart raced around second, and as he slid into third, the throw from Socher got past Pearson. Hart got up and attempted to score the winning run, but Farrell backed up the play and was able to narrowly throw Hart out at the plate.