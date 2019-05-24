Troopers searching for vehicle in deadly Berkeley County hit and run

JAMESTOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol released an image of the type of vehicle involved in a hit and run incident that left a 63-year-old man dead Thursday night.
Alton Hawkins Jr., of Jamestown, was killed after being struck by a car, according to Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
Hawkins was walking in the area of the 3800 block of North Highway 17A in Jamestown at approximately 9:42 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. Oliver said Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene.
SCHP Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said investigators are searching for a blue-gray BMW 3-series sedan, from model years 1997 to 2006, which may be a two-door or four-door model. The vehicle left the scene traveling north on Highway 17A towards Jamestown, he said.
The vehicle should have damage to the right front area.
Anyone with any information about this collision is asked to contact the SC Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
