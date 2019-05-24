Crews rescue swimmer reportedly in distress off Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach officials say one swimmer has been rescued near the pier as crews responded to a report of swimmers in distress.
Folly Beach City Administrator Spencer Wetmore said one swimmer was found near the pier and crews were providing medical attention. The swimmer, a male in his 20s, went into the water around 3rd St West, Wetmore said.
Officials could not provide information on his condition
It wasn’t immediately clear how many other swimmers were involved.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday afternoon it was assisting in the effort.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
