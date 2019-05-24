CSU’s season ends with loss to Radford in Big South Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Radford used a strong start from Andrew Nardi and five early runs to take Thursday’s late-night elimination game 8-1 from the 2019 Big South Championships ending the 2019 Charleston Southern season.
CSU (23-36) got a pair of hits from leadoff man Reid Harwick and a single from Jason Miller in his final plate appearance, but Radford’s (30-26) Nardi sprinkled those three knocks across his complete game effort.
Charleston Southern seniors Jason Miller, Jamison Mobbs, Josh Peters, Josh Litchfield, Cody Maw, Jack DeLongchamps and Eddie Hiott all made their final appearances in a Buccaneer uniform over the week doing their part to capture a pair of tournament wins, including an upset of Radford Wednesday afternoon.
Peters left his mark on the game with a diving catch in the seventh robbing the Highlanders of a double while Hiott used his patented slider to strike out the final Radford batter of the night. Those two, along with Miller’s knock, put the final exclamation point on the seniors’ careers at CSU
How They Scored
- Radford drew first blood for the second time in as many matchups pushing across two runs in the second for a 2-0 lead.
- They would add three extra tallies in the third, only one of them earned for a 5-0 lead through three innings.
- Radford added three final unearned runs in the sixth for an 8-0 margin.
- CSU cracked the scoreboard in the ninth as Hardwick collected his second hit then came around to score on Jason Miller’s RBI single.
News and Notes
- CSU collected a pair of wins in the 2019 Big South Championships and collected their first wins over Radford and USC Upstate.
- Eight seniors played their final game donning a CSU uniform as they played key roles in getting the Bucs to quarterfinals Thursday and just two wins from a championship appearance.
- Reid Hardwick collected two hits from his leadoff spot while Jason Miller singled him home in the ninth for his final at-bat.
- Hardwick’s two knocks also gave the Bucs a starter with at least two hits in every game of the tournament.