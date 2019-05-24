DD4 to re-open search for new superintendent

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 plans to re-open its search for its next superintendent after one of their finalists withdrew.
The current superintendent, Dr. Morris Ravenell, is retiring on his own accord, according to district spokesperson Joyce Davis. Davis said Ravenell will remain in his post until his successor is hired.
The DD4 Board of Trustees voted during a special meeting on May 1 to re-open the search. A previous search produced “several strong candidates,” but one of the three finalists withdrew three days before the candidates were to meet the DD4 community, according to a statement from the district.
“While the two remaining candidates are strong, we believe that three finalists would have been better for the Board and the community,” the statement read.
Davis said the board of trustees will establish a timeline for the second search.
