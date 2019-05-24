Deputies concerned about Cottageville man who dresses like officer, carries gun

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Colleton County deputies are concerned about a Cottageville man who walks the streets looking like a police officer.
Raymond Allen wears a holster and badge and carries a gun and baton.
Allen’s mom also carries a gun.
Deputies arrested Allen back in January for illegally carrying a pistol.
He was convicted and given time served.
On Friday Allen admitted he should not have had the pistol.
Now he is carrying a different gun.
It's a black powder pistol.
The gun is real, and Allen says he has a constitutional right to carry the weapon.
"I don't want to hurt anyone. I just want to protect people because it's my right to carry a firearm. I may actually help somebody who has no way to defend themselves, then to just stand back and watch. I'll even help the cops," Allen said.
“If somebody pulls a gun or if they try to rob somebody, I don’t have to shoot you. But I can point it at you. Hey put the gun down. I don’t want to shoot you but if you make me I will," Allen said.
Colleton County deputies believe Allen may pose a danger to folks living in Cottageville.
“I think there needs to be some awareness, that he does not have the authority to detain anyone,” Lt. George Rioux said. “He doesn’t have the same training that a law enforcement officer has to utilize handcuffs, utilize a police baton so there’s the possibility somebody could get hurt.”
"They ought to be more concerned about taking the drug addicts off the streets, they've got more concerns than me," Allen said.
Allen says he will continue to walk the streets and open carry his gun until someone proves it’s illegal.
