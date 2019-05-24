Deputies searching for vehicle of interest in drive-by

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information on a car they say was seen near a residence that was shot at multiple times early Sunday morning.
“We looking for any information that may lead us to who was in this vehicle,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They may have important information on the shooting by having seen something.”
Sheriff’s Office investigators were called to a home on King’s Road on May 19 in regards to someone saying someone was shooting at her home.
The caller said she believed someone was knocking on a door at first, then realized bullets were hitting her home, according to deputies.
Investigators reported finding where bullets had shattered a glass door and hit the front of the home, and at least 13 40-caliber shell casings in a nearby roadway.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372)
