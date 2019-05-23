2 dogs rescued, 1 dog missing after three-alarm Pawleys Island house fire

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – Crews battled a three-alarm fire Thursday afternoon in a three-story home in Pawleys Island.
According to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue, the home is at 130 Ancient Mariner Lane.
Firefighters said the family was not home, but a man was working on the home at the time of the fire. He was taken to the hospital for observation.
A Midway Rescue firefighter was also taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries, but has since been released from the hospital.
Firefighters removed two dogs from the home and they weren’t injured. But according to a tweet from Midway Fire Rescue, one dog is still missing.
Surrounding fire departments were called in to assist in the fire.
The fire is now under control.
Midway Fire Rescue tweeted that the fire is not suspicious in nature, but it remains under investigation by the Fire Marshals Office.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.