Kiawah Beachwalker Park reopens in time for the Memorial Day weekend

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After months of renovation, the only public access beach on Kiawah Island reopens Friday.
Kiawah Beachwalker Park was set to reopen at 9 a.m. Friday and lifeguards will go on duty starting on Saturday.
Beach chair and umbrella rentals and the snack bar all resume operations on Saturday as well.
While the park will stay open after Memorial Day weekend, the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission says ongoing construction will continue and limited closures may be temporarily necessary.
Our friends at the Lowcountry Weekend have more details on the renovation project and the new features to expect.
Park officials say new showers and changing rooms are still under construction and will not be immediately available, but the park will provide freshwater hoses for visitors to rinse their feet and beach items.
