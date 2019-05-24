Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/23)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with 2 K’s in a 6-5 win over Baltimore. The Holly Hill native is batting .227 with 7 HR’s and 18 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and 2 K’s in an 8-2 loss to Boston. The Stratford alum is batting .221 with 8 HR’s and 23 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with a HR and 6 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 2-5 with a run scored, an RBI, a stolen base and 2 K’s in a 9-5 win over Norfolk. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .180 with a HR and 11 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 7-2 win over Toledo. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 37 K’s in 41 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-2 win over Portland. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.70 ERA and 17 K’s in 19.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
