Michelle Wie withdraws from US Women’s Open at CC of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Michelle Wie, one of the top American stars on the LPGA tour, has withdrawn from the 2019 US Women’s Open and will not be taking part in the tournament at the Country Club of Charleston next week.
Wie made the announcement on Friday morning with a statement on Twitter.
Wie, who won this event in 2014 when it was played at Pinehurst in North Carolina, has been dealing with a wrist injury. She’s only played in 3 events in 2019 and failed to make the cut in two of them.
The injury has dropped Wie’s ranking to 46th in the world going into next week. Despite her absence, the field at the US Women’s Open will still feature 46 of the top 50 players in the world.
The tournament is set to begin on Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.