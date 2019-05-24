North Charleston Community Calls for End to Violence after another teen death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston Community is asking for the violence to stop after they remembered a teen killed during a shooting.
Family and friends remembered 19-year-old Saquan Knight during a candle light vigil for the teen on Thursday.
Knight was shot and killed on Monday in the area of Baker Avenue and Adair Street in North Charleston. Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found a man who had been wounded. Crews took the victim to an area hospital where he died overnight.
Members from the community marched to the place where Knight was killed and took turns talking about how violence has affected them. Many of the people at the vigil had been to several vigils this year.
According to North Charleston police, Knight’s death marks the 11th homicide the city has had this year.
Some of the people killed were just minors and the community says it is up to them to stop the violence.
North Charleston Pastor Thomas Dixon, said, “If we are to honor Saquan Knight, then the way we will honor him is to make our community safer by not protecting killers.”
Police say a 16-year-old is facing a murder charge in connection to the shooting. Officers arrested that teen Thursday afternoon.
The teen is expected to appear at a bond court hearing on Friday morning.
