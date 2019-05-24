Police searching for suspect in Charleston assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in a Friday morning assault.
At around 1:40 a.m., a woman was walking home on Warren Street near Coming Street when she was assaulted by a man, according to Charleston Police.
Police describe the suspect as being in his mid 20′s or 30′s.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect or specifics of the incident is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 83-743-7200.
