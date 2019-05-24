RiverDogs Topple Tourists with Ninth Inning Rally

Tourists closer Alexander Martinez (1-3) folded under the ninth inning pressure for a second time in the series, next walking Frederick Cuevas on four pitches to set up a chance for Kyle Gray. The RiverDogs second baseman rapped a ball back to the mound that was thrown away past first, scoring pinch-runner Ricky Surum and tying the contest at five apiece. After an intentional walk to load the bases with two outs, Eduardo Torrealba hit a high chopper to second not suitable for a double play, scoring the go-ahead tally that made it 6-5 RiverDogs. Left fielder Brandon Lockridge laced the first pitch he saw to left-center for an extra tally to make it a 7-5 lead.