Districts warn fewer parking spaces available for Saturday high school graduations at the North Charleston Coliseum

It is located near the corner of Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road; the entrance to the lot will be off of Montague, across the street from Thrifty Car Rental. Signs directing traffic to the site will be located along International Boulevard and Montague Avenue. Volunteer attendants will be on site to direct parking, and multiple shuttles will run on a regular basis (about every 15 minutes) to transport everyone who parks there to the Coliseum, and back to the parking lot when the ceremony is over.