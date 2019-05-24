Districts warn fewer parking spaces available for Saturday high school graduations at the North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Construction of a new parking garage will reduce a significant number of parking spots at the North Charleston Colisuem.
Lowcountry school districts have issued parking alerts for family and friends attending graduation.
Three schools from Dorchester County School District 2, Ashley Ridge, Summerville and Fort Dorchester High Schools, will hold graduation ceremonies Saturday. More than 1,500 students are expected to walk across the stage to receive a diploma.
DD2′s graduating students will receive two parking tags for the colisuem lot.
Limited parking will be available a mile away at 3659 West Montague Avenue. A free handicap-accessible shuttle will carry guests to graduation.
Pick up times for the shuttle on Saturday:
- 7:15 a.m - Fort Dorchester School
- 12:15 p.m - Ashley Ridge High School
- 5:15 p.m - Summerville High School
Meanwhile, in Berkeley County, whose graduation ceremonies begin on May 30, each graduating student will receive three parking passes to use and distribute. For those unable to get a parking pass, but still want to attend, there will be a free shuttle from the parking lot of the Charles Towne Square movie theater to the coliseum.
The shuttle service will begin one hour before each graduation and run for an hour following each ceremony.
Earlier this month, the Charleston County School District said there would be a maximum of 1,700 parking passes issued at any given time for graduation ceremonies. In a statement, officials said the district is providing a space for overflow parking:
It is located near the corner of Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road; the entrance to the lot will be off of Montague, across the street from Thrifty Car Rental. Signs directing traffic to the site will be located along International Boulevard and Montague Avenue. Volunteer attendants will be on site to direct parking, and multiple shuttles will run on a regular basis (about every 15 minutes) to transport everyone who parks there to the Coliseum, and back to the parking lot when the ceremony is over.
This lot and shuttles will be set up to start at least one hour before each graduation ceremony that would require overflow parking. The shuttles will continue for one hour after each ceremony is complete that would require overflow parking. There will be handicapped accessible transportation.
