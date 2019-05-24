Spoleto Festival kicks off 43rd season in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 43rd season of Spoleto Festival USA kicked off Friday outside Charleston City Hall in downtown Charleston.
Congressman Joe Cunningham was be the keynote speaker and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg delivered the Festival proclamation.
The ceremony will concluded with a special performance by Shakespeare’s Globe.
The Spoleto Festival is a 17-day event that fills the Holy City's historic theaters, churches and outdoor spaces with performances by renowned artists including performers in opera, theater, dance and chamber, symphonic, choral and jazz music.
The festival is internationally known as one of America’s premier performing arts festivals.
The opening ceremony is free and open to the public. Seating is available.
