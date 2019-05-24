Amber Alert suspect captured; toddler found safe

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The two people at the center of an Amber Alert in Tennessee were found.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Thursday night for a missing 23-month-old girl after they said she was taken by 37-year-old Matias Martinez.
Friday morning, after the help from a tipster who saw the two, officers were able to track the two down.
The toddler, Octavia Shaw was found safe. Martinez was taken into custody.
Thursday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Dayton Pike and Boy Scout Road.
The vehicle was driven by a woman with Shaw, her granddaughter, and Martinez inside.
Deputies asked the Martinez to stand by near the roadway in the shade with the infant while they detained the woman for questioning after finding out she had open, active warrants.
During the course of the questioning, investigators said Martinez left the scene with the child.
