Berkeley Electric Cooperative crews restore electricity at neighborhood near Moncks Corner
May 25, 2019 at 4:44 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:08 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Electric Cooperative crews have restored electricity to a neighborhood near Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the outage was affecting the Strawberry area.

According to officials, the outage affected about 4700 customers and was because of an overload due to heat.

(6:00 PM) Crews are finishing up rerouting power and all members should be restored shortly. System Control is...

Posted by Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Saturday, May 25, 2019

According to BEC social media pages, the same area had an outage on Friday where 4000 customers were without power. Company officials said they were able to restore power at 7 p.m. on Friday when that outage happened.

(7:00) All members should have power restored (6:30) The substation transformer failed again when we tried to pick up...

Posted by Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Inc. on Friday, May 24, 2019

