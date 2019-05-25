Berkeley Electric Cooperative crews restore electricity at neighborhood near Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley Electric Cooperative crews have restored electricity to a neighborhood near Moncks Corner Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the outage was affecting the Strawberry area.
According to officials, the outage affected about 4700 customers and was because of an overload due to heat.
According to BEC social media pages, the same area had an outage on Friday where 4000 customers were without power. Company officials said they were able to restore power at 7 p.m. on Friday when that outage happened.
