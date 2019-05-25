Deputies investigating after Ladson neighborhood shooting sends one person to the hospital

Deputies investigating after Ladson neighborhood shooting sends one person to the hospital
Deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Ladson neighborhood sent one person to the hospital. (Source: Pexels)
May 25, 2019 at 2:58 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 2:58 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Ladson neighborhood sent one person to the hospital.

Officials with the Dorchester county Sheriff’s Office say crime scene and detectives are on the scene of a home in the Fairlawn/Moss Point subdivision off of Ladson Road.

Dispatch operators received a call about shots fired shortly after 11 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male subject who had been shot.

Detectives are asking citizens to stay clear of the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.