Deputies investigating after Ladson neighborhood shooting sends one person to the hospital

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating after a shooting at a Ladson neighborhood sent one person to the hospital.
Officials with the Dorchester county Sheriff’s Office say crime scene and detectives are on the scene of a home in the Fairlawn/Moss Point subdivision off of Ladson Road.
Dispatch operators received a call about shots fired shortly after 11 a.m.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a male subject who had been shot.
Detectives are asking citizens to stay clear of the area while the investigation is ongoing.
