Deputies: Man charged following Georgetown Co. murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged a man Friday following a missing persons investigation.
Theophilus Xavier Berry, 19, has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in connection with a missing-person’s case.
According to deputies, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, 18-year-old Ja’Quan Collins on Tuesday. The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and investigators began collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses.
Through an extensive investigation, authorities determined Collins was likely the victim of a homicide.
On Friday, in conjunction with the investigation the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office took Berry into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
