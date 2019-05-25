FIRST ALERT: Record heat likely through Memorial Day!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mostly dry and very warm conditions will continue through the weekend. Highs will approach triple digits for the next few days, including Memorial Day. Most spots will remain dry other than a very scattered pop up shower, but high pressure will continue to lower the chance of any rainfall. Temperatures will remain hot, in the 90’s, through the work week.
TONIGHT: Warm night, LOW: 74.
SUNDAY: HOT, HIGH: 100, LOW: 72.
MONDAY: Memorial Day, very hot and mainly dry, HIGH: 100, LOW: 73.
TUESDAY: Warm with sun, HIGH: 99, LOW: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Still hot, HIGH: 97, LOW: 75.
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
