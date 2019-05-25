Investigators arrest man on murder charges for North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a man on murder charges for a North Charleston shooting that took the life of a 27-year-old man.
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Donte Benson at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Benson was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened on May 12 at 2000 McMillian Avenue.
The coroner’s office identified the victim as Aterrio Monroe from Awendaw.
Officers charged Benson with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Benson was scheduled to have a bond hearing Saturday morning.
The investigation began shortly before 11 p.m. on May 12 when officers responded to the Max Quick Stop on McMillan Avenue.
When officers arrived on scene they found the victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was then transported MUSC.
“The victim died overnight as a result of his injuries,” NCPD officials said."Witnesses stated several people were fighting outside when gun fire occurred. A suspect was seen fleeing the area possibly in a dark colored vehicle."
