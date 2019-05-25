Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/24)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Game PPD. The Holly Hill native is batting .227 with 7 HR’s and 18 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a K in a 6-3 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .217 with 8 HR’s and 23 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 5-2 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with a HR and 6 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 in a 6-4 loss to Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .183 with a HR and 11 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in a 3-1 loss to Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 3-1 with a 2.85 ERA and 37 K’s in 41 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Pitched 2 innings giving up 0 hits, 0 runs with 3 K’s in a 6-3 loss to Binghamton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.45 ERA and 20 K’s in 21.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.