Police investigating Friday night shooting that sent man to hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting whose victim said he was shot by three teens wearing masks.
Police responded shortly after 9 p.m. Friday to the 2100 block of Flora Drive, near I-526 and Rivers Avenue, where a caller reported someone had been shot.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
They say the victim was uncooperative with investigators.
The victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital.
During the investigation the officers found narcotics in the home.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.