Reports show history of staffing concerns at Mount Pleasant nursing home

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Reports from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control show there have been several inspections and investigations of the Sandpiper Rehabilitation and Nursing facility in the last few years, which have revealed problems with adequate staffing.
An inspection report from October 2018 shows DHEC crews found the facility’s employees weren’t giving enough care to each resident.
One woman, Jordan Winters, said her mom lives inside Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing claims she has noticed inadequate staffing at the facility.
Winters said she is worried about how the staffing is impacting some of the people who live there, including her mom.
“We have some concerns because of low staffing," Winters said. "Every time that she has problems, they always say, oh we’re low staffed. But they always seem to be low staffed.”
The federal government has assigned the facility three out of five stars for its staffing, as listed on the Medicare website.
That data from Medicare also notes the facility has received 11 health citations, which is almost 4 more than what Medicare lists as the state average.
A woman who identified herself as a manager at Sandpiper Rehabilitation and Nursing said the facility does not have a comment on the facility’s staffing or this story.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.