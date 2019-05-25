RiverDogs Pitching Struggles in Finale as Stowers Continues Power Surge

The longball also pushed Charleston out to an early lead when second baseman Kyle Gray touched off for his fourth of the season and second in as many days with a two-run fly over the right field porch in the second. Asheville (19-28) erased one of the runs their half of the frame, cashing in on Luis Medina’s second of seven walks on the night. After Medina (0-3) gave up a double, walked a man, and hit another to load the bases with one out in the third, Rockies No. 5 prospect Grant Lavigne cleared the bases with a smash double down the right field line, making it 4-2 Tourists. The Dogs tied it back up with a pair in the fourth before Asheville took the lead for good with a three-run fourth.