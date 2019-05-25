Son of Mother Emanuel victim joins North Charleston peace walk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There was another push to end gun violence in North Charleston on Friday night.
Dozens of people participated in a peace walk that started on the corner of Spruill Avenue and Reynolds Avenue.
The walk comes after a teenager was shot and killed on Monday, and another teen is in custody accused of his murder.
"You know, it's the best way for us as law enforcement and leaders to really be engaged in our community because we're here in the community," North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said.
North Charleston Police joined members of the community to push for an end to violence.
"We do front porch visits, we do in the yard visits, we do in the street visits and just really show love."
The march happens every Friday in the area.
But Chris Singleton joined that walk Friday night to spread the message of peace.
Singleton's mom was killed in the Mother Emanuel shooting a few years ago.
For him, the 11 homicides in North Charleston so far this year hits close to home.
"I think it's huge anytime you talk about peace in an area where there's been a tragedy happening or whatever it may be," Singleton said. "Just to prevent those things, I think it's huge, not only for professionals, but for people in that community."
Singleton said during the march Friday night that he thinks it's critical we focus on promoting a nonviolent community to young people especially.
Singleton wants to see more kids in the community who are inspired to practice peace in their backyard.
“Personally, I always try to start with the youth,” Singleton said. “Maybe they’ve been mislead to think certain things. I think it’s my job as a person who’s not too much older than them to come out here and say hey this is the way, and that’s not what we should be doing.”
