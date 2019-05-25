Troopers make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol says troopers have arrested a suspect and found a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County that took the life of a pedestrian.
Authorities have arrested 34-year-old Mario Alberto Tinajero-Baeza of St. Stephen and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
According to SCHP officials, Tinajero-Baeza is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing which is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Alton Hawkins Jr., of Jamestown, was killed in the incident.
Authorities said Hawkins was walking in the area of the 3800 block of North Highway 17A in Jamestown at 9:42 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.
