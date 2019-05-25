Troopers make arrest in fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County

May 25, 2019 at 7:22 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:28 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol says troopers have arrested a suspect and found a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley County that took the life of a pedestrian.

Authorities have arrested 34-year-old Mario Alberto Tinajero-Baeza of St. Stephen and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

According to SCHP officials, Tinajero-Baeza is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing which is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Sunday.

He was arrested in connection with a crash that happened on US-17A near Jamestown on Thursday.

Alton Hawkins Jr., of Jamestown, was killed in the incident.

Authorities said Hawkins was walking in the area of the 3800 block of North Highway 17A in Jamestown at 9:42 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

