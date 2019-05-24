Carowinds announces military discounts throughout the summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WIS) - Carowinds has announced military-focused discounts that both active service members and veterans, along with their families, can enjoy together this summer.
On Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and May 27, and June 29 through July 7, Carowinds will waive the regular admission fee for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.
Carowinds will also have special military offers extend beyond servicemembers to their families as well. The park says up to six immediate family members of military personnel can purchase tickets for only $39.99 each when purchased online. Just bring a valid government-issued ID to receive these tokens of our military appreciation.
“Knowing well the potential dangers in the work, an extraordinary brand of men and women step up to preserve our freedom, a cause greater than self. Carowinds celebrates America’s best by offering what we do best: a full day of pure AMAZING with thrilling rides, super-fast water slides and ginormous waves, never-ending laughs and memories to last a lifetime. During our Military Days, we honor our courageous servicemembers and their families by providing free military tickets and exceptional military discounts," the amusement park says.
