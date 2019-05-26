Charleston police arrest man accused of stabbing roommate at James Island apartment

May 26, 2019

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers have arrested a man accused of stabbing his roommate at an apartment on James Island.

Investigators charged 43-year-old Thomas Triplett with attempted murder and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities say it happened at an apartment on the 200 block of Howle Avenue around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the roommate was transported to MUSC.

Triplett is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

