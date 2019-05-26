Contreras Goes Seven Strong in Win over Fireflies

Saturday night’s opener against the Fireflies was filled to the brim with activities and surprises for everyone. The youngsters in attendance got autographs from their favorite RiverDogs, and as part of the first Military Appreciation night, all active and retired military members enjoyed free admission, and one military ID was good for four free vouchers for family members. The Hero of the Game, Boatswain’s Mate First Class Casey Cann, topped it off by surprising his two daughters on the field before first pitch, coming home early from his deployment. Fans also waited on pins and needles for the second postgame helicopter ball drop of the season, anxiously hoping that the ball that corresponded to the ticket they received on the way in would land closest to home plate. The winner walked away with $2,000.