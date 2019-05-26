FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory Today; Very Hot & Humid Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat indices could top out around 107 degrees away from the coast! Temperatures closer to the coast shouldn’t feel as hot, but it could feel like it’s in the low 100s. Take precautions to keep yourself cool. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm this evening. Stay hydrated and monitor your time spent outside. Actual high temperatures today are expected to reach at 100 degrees! This would break the previous record of 98 degrees set back in 1953.