FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory Today; Very Hot & Humid Memorial Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Heat indices could top out around 107 degrees away from the coast! Temperatures closer to the coast shouldn’t feel as hot, but it could feel like it’s in the low 100s. Take precautions to keep yourself cool. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm this evening. Stay hydrated and monitor your time spent outside. Actual high temperatures today are expected to reach at 100 degrees! This would break the previous record of 98 degrees set back in 1953.
High temperatures should top out near 100 degrees Memorial Day and it’s possible another heat advisory could be issued. Record highs will continue to be challenged each day into next week. This ridge of high pressure is expected to weaken by Friday and should lead to temperatures not feeling as hot.
TODAY: Sunny and very hot; HIGH: 100.
MEMORIAL: Sunny and very hot; HIGH: 100.
TUESDAY: Hot and mostly sunny; HIGH: 99.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and mostly sunny; HIGH: 98.
THURSDAY: Staying hot and sunny; HIGH: 96.
FRIDAY: Not as hot; HIGH: 95.
SATURDAY: Sun & clouds, slight rain chance; HIGH: 95.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
