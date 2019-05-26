Lewis’ Corner Goal Lifts Battery to 1-1 Draw

Forward Zeiko Lewis missed an open net in the 24th minute that would have put the Battery up 1-0. Romario Piggot made a dashing run down the right side and latched on to a through ball out of the Battery midfield. Piggott took a few touches into the box and found Lewis open nine yards but Lewis pushed the first time shot wide of the left post. Lewis would turn provider in the 33rd minute playing Piggott in on goal but the effort was wide right. “I think we could have executed a bit better, especially me in front of goal,” said Lewis after the match. “We kept the unbeaten streak at home going and that’s all that matters.”