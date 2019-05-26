Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/25)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - Went 3-4 with a triple (3), 2 runs scored and a stolen base in a 7-3 win over Kansas City in game 1 of a doubleheader. Went 1-5 in game 2, a 6-5 win. The Holly Hill native is batting .238 with 7 HR’s and 18 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored, a walk and a K in a 19-4 loss to San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .217 with 9 HR’s and 25 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 6-3 win over Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with a HR and 6 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and 2 K’s in a 4-3 win over Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .185 with 2 HR’s and 12 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Pitched 6 innings giving up 6 hits 6 runs with 1 walk and 9 K’s earning the win in a 15-9 win over Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 4-1 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 K’s in 47 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 5-2 win over Binghamton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.45 ERA and 20 K’s in 21.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
