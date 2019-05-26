Moncks Corner Police Department hosting summer camp for kids

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Monks Corner Police Department is hosting its annual summer camp for kids ages 8 to 13.
It’s called Direction for Success Police Summer Camp.
It will take place June 10 to June 14, 2019 at Foxbank Elementary School in Moncks Corner.
It costs $100 per child to attend. The last day to register is Friday, May 31.
Captain Mark Fields with the Moncks Corner Police Department says its a great opportunity for kids and police officers to share a fun-filled week together. He says third through sixth graders attend.
There will be several activities that include a day at the water park, bowling, and a trip to the aquarium. The kids will also learn and take part in various law enforcement demonstrations.
The children are also provided breakfast and lunch.
Police officers say they use this event as a tool to bridge gaps that might exist between officers and children.
You can register and find more information about this camp and others here.
