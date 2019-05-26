Volunteers place more than 800 flags on graves at West Ashley cemetery to honor veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There are more than 800 flags on the graves of veterans at Live Oak Memorial Gardens in West Ashley.
Every year on the Saturday before Memorial Day the American Legion Post 179 along with other volunteers place the flags to honor them.
Some of the volunteers include Boy and Girls Scouts, The American Heritage Troop, and members of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.
John Coy is the Commander of the American Legion Post 179 and a retired Marine. He served 25 years in the Marine Corps.
"I'm proud of doing it, I know a lot of people that have passed or died next to me and I know what it's like for the families and it shows the families respect also," Coy said.
Girl Scout Megan Johnson came out to volunteer with her Troop 3100.
"I like it and I like doing it to honor them," Johnson said.
There is an annual Memorial Day Service at the cemetery.
This year it will take place on Monday at 11 a.m. It is open to the public.
