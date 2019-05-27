Ben Sawyer Bridge closed; traffic being rerouted to IOP Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say the Ben Sawyer Bridge is closed due to a malfunction Monday afternoon.
Mount Pleasant police say the bridge is stuck partially open.
According to Sullivan’s Island officials, traffic is being rerouted to the Isle of Palms Connector.
There currently is no timetable for reopening the bridge. SCDOT has been notified.
Authorities are asking motorists to be patient.
Isle of Palms police say officers are working hard to get everyone out safely.
