Charleston carriage horses taken off streets due to heat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston officials say carriage horses were taken off the streets this afternoon because of the heat.
Officials said the horses were removed around 2:40 p.m.
Regulations require horses to be pulled from duty after four consecutive temperature readings indicating 95 degrees.
Downtown visitors were hoping to take a ride, but understood the decision given the high temperatures on Monday.
“We’re disappointed, but I think it’s probably a good thing for the horses because it’s extremely hot," said Linda Gonzales who was visiting from Fort Lauderdale."So we’re disappointed but we understand. And it just gives us one more reason to come back to beautiful Charleston.”
Record heat is likely through the Lowcountry on Memorial Day as most inland areas are expected top 100 degrees.
The record high temperature for today is 98 degrees dating back to 1989.
Temperatures are expected to remain between 96 and 100 degrees through Friday at least.
