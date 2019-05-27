Coroner: Man charged with Georgetown teen’s murder after body found in ditch

Collins (Left) was found dead in a ditch. Berry (Right) has been charged with his murder
By Live 5 News Web Staff | May 27, 2019 at 10:41 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 10:41 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner confirmed Monday morning that a body found in a ditch off Walker Road last Friday is that of an 18-year-old who was reported missing last week.

Theophilus Xavier Berry, 19, has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime in connection with the case of Ja’Quan Collins’ death.

Through an extensive investigation, authorities determined Collins was likely the victim of a homicide. According to coroner Kenny Johnson, an autopsy revealed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound.

On Friday, in conjunction with the investigation the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office took Berry into custody.

