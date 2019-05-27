FIRST ALERT: Record highs, extreme heat to continue!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Record heat likely here on our Memorial Day with most inland areas expected to top 100° again today! The record high temperature for today is 98 degrees dating back to 1989. We set a new May record yesterday for hottest temperature ever recorded and today could top it! Expect a very sunny day with highs in the low 100s inland and mid 90s at the beaches. Make sure you are staying hydrated, take plenty of breaks in the shade and check on the elderly! The heat is going nowhere anytime soon. We expect temperatures to remain between 96-100° through Friday at least.