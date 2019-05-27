Former Beaufort Co. clerk claims councilman sexually harassed her

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Beaufort County council clerk and administrative assistant claims in a federal lawsuit filed last Friday that she was sexually harassed by Beaufort County Councilman Gerald Dawson.
Ashley Bennett claims in the lawsuit she experienced unwelcome inappropriate touching and sexual comments from Dawson on multiple occasions around the beginning of September 2016 when she took over as clerk of council.
Bennett had previously worked for Beaufort County as an administrative assistant since 2006, according to the lawsuit.
She says in the suit that she feared reporting Dawson would lead to retaliation and her possible firing. Bennett claims she initially tried to deflect Dawson without making management aware, but then told interim county administrator Josh Gruber in April 2018 that she was resigning because of Dawson’s alleged harassment.
Bennett claims she became an “office pariah” when her complaints were shared internally.
In March 2017, Bennett claims Dawson asked her to download an app which allows users to share videos because he wanted to “show her something” but she refused the request. She also says Dawson touched her inappropriately in the office on multiple occasions and began hugging her without consent. Bennett says she made it clear the touching made her uncomfortable.
That same month, Bennett claims Dawson tried to kiss her on the lips twice. On March 22, 2017, Dawson hugged Bennett and tried to kiss her on the lips but Bennett dodged it and the kiss landed on her forehead, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit also states Dawson made comments about Bennett’s appearance and her clothing which were “highly suggestive in nature” and Bennett says again she made it clear the actions were “unprovoked” and “unwanted."
An investigation was launched into Bennett’s complaints in April 2018 but the investigation found nothing could be done because Dawson was an elected official, according to the lawsuit. Bennett claims during the investigation that it was made clear she was no longer welcome in the office and was “quickly ostracized” by co-workers before she told Gruber she was going to resign.
Bennett is suing Beaufort County and the Beaufort County Council claiming her Title VII rights (Sexual Discrimination) were violated. She’s seeking back pay, bonuses and benefits claiming she had no choice to resign because of the alleged hostile environment and close proximity to Dawson in the workplace.
According to his biography on the Beaufort County website, Dawson is an associate minister of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Dale, South Carolina and has also worked as a paramedic with Beaufort County EMS.
Live 5 News has reached out to Dawson for comment.
