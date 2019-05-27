Gray’s Two-Run Blast Accentuates Holy City Comeback

The early portion of the contest featured standout performances on the mound from both sides with Charleston’s Nolan Martinez and Columbia’s (19-31) Christian James matching each other pitch-for-pitch. In his first start after a relief outing in his debut Monday, the 20-year-old Martinez cruised in the Holy City pinstripes, retiring 13 in a row at one point after two out single in the first. He started to waiver in the sixth when his first pitch came inside to plunk catcher Juan Uriarte. Mets No. 2 prospect Ronny Mauricio made him pay for the mistake, lacing a 2-0 pitch into left field for a run-scoring double before an error allowed the Fireflies to add another in the frame as they led 2-0.