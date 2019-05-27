Inmate waited 12 hours for medical care after he was beaten by corrections officer, lawsuit says

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed last Thursday in Colleton County states that a corrections officer used excessive force on a jail inmate.
Ashley Nathan Murdaugh filed the suit, naming the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office as a defendant.
According to the lawsuit, Murdaugh was in jail at the Colleton County Detention Center on December 27, 2018 when an corrections officer identified in the lawsuit as “CO Richardson” told other inmates that he was going to beat up Murdaugh.
The next day during a shift change, the lawsuit claims Richardson entered Murdaugh’s cell, pulled out a taser and threw him on the floor.
Richardson then handcuffed Murdaugh, kicked his ribs, punched his head and grinded Murdaugh’s face up and down a concrete wall, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims that Richardson also banged Murdaugh’s head against a wall and “assaulted” him for approximately 10 minutes.
Approximately 12 hours passed before Murdaugh was given medical attention, the lawsuit stated.
Murdaugh is suing the sheriff’s office claiming they tried to cover up the incident and were negligent in properly training and supervising Richardson.
He is seeking a jury trial as well as actual damages.
