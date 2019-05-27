’It is right to celebrate their lives’ - Ceremony for fallen heroes held on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 100 people came to the American Legion Post 147 off Folly Road on Monday afternoon for the annual Memorial Day ceremony.
“It is my choice to not say ‘Happy Memorial Day,’" Commander of the post, Howie Caines, said to the crowd. “But [to say], ‘Thank you,’ to those who gave it all.”
The ceremony began with the presentation of a POW flag and ended with the honor guard laying wreaths by five flags, each representing a military branch.
There was also the traditional three-volley salute.
“There’s an interesting quote by General George Patton where he said, ‘We should neither morn nor cry about these lives, but we should thank God for these people who gave their lives for us,’" said keynote speaker, Rear Admiral Bob Besal. “I think it’s more of a commemoration, and indeed it is right to celebrate their lives.”
After the event, people joined for food and fellowship inside the American Legion Post 147.
