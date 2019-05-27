Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (5/26)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-1 with a K in an 8-7 loss to Kansas City. The Holly Hill native is batting .237 with 7 HR’s and 18 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-5 with 2 HR’s, 2 runs scored and 5 RBI in a 10-1 win over San Diego. The Stratford alum is batting .224 with 11 HR’s and 30 RBI
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - Did not play in a 4-3 loss to Atlanta. The Stratford alum is batting .333 with a HR and 6 RBI.
AAA
International League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 12-4 loss to Charlotte. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .185 with 2 HR’s and 12 RBI. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) - Did not pitch in an 11-5 loss to Indianapolis. The Beaufort alum is 4-1 with a 3.64 ERA and 46 K’s in 47 innings
AA
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-2 loss to Binghamton. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-0 and with a 2.45 ERA and 20 K’s in 21.1 innings.
A-Short Season
New York-Penn League
Seth Lancaster, INF, Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) - No game
Cody Smith, P, West Virginia Black Bears (Pittsburgh Pirates) - No game
Rookie
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - No game
