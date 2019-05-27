Marion Square to transform into ‘Field of Honor’ on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Across the Lowcountry several groups are coming together to honor the lives of the men and women who lost their lives fighting for our country.
On Monday, Marion Square will transform into the Memorial Day Charleston Field of Honor. Small flags will cover the grass, each representing one of our fallen heroes.
The Charleston Field of Honor is hosted by the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The public is invited to come out and dedicate a flag. The proceeds will help support the veterans who are still with us.
The CVB says the funds go to help families in crisis with Emergency Relief, the Veteran Housing Program for homeless veterans and their up and coming Military Vocational Academy to help veterans transition into great careers.
Flags are available for a suggested donation of $20 or $50.
You can pick up the flags at the event The ceremony begins at 10 a.m.
