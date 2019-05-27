Man arrested following stabbing in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a mobile home park in North Charleston Monday afternoon.
Shortly before noon, officers responded to the 4400 block of Oakwood Avenue for a stabbing.
When officers got on scene, they found the victim inside a mobile home suffering from stab wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.
“A male acquaintance of the victim was detained and arrested on scene for the stabbing,” NCPD officials said.
Dispatch says the call came in at 11:34 a.m.
